Wonewoc-Center Takes Down Rival Royall in Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball

The Wonewoc-Center wolves will play for a 3rd straight trip to state after knocking off rival Roayll on the road 3-1 Thursday night. The Wolves improve to 27-2 on the season their lone pair of losses coming to Royall during the regular season. Wonewoc-Center jumped out to a quick start never trailing in a set opening 25-21 victory. Royall bounced back winning set two in extra points 27-25, before Wonewoc-Center stormed back winning sets three and four 25-20 and 25-19. The Wolves were led by Senior Kelsey Justman but also go a huge game from fellow senior Bryn Ertel. Wonewoc-Center moves on to take on Marshfield Columbus Catholic Saturday in Cashton. Royall suffered its first loss since the opening week of their season and finishes their year at 30-4.

Source: WRJC.com







