Wonewoc-Center Sweeps Rivals in Double Dual Conference Action

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball team remained in Conference Championship contention after winning a pair of games Thursday evening. Wonewoc-Center bounced back from their loss to Royall by downing both Brookwood and Bangor 3-0 in the Hillsboro Elementary School Gymnasium. Emma Milbrand had a big pair of games for the Wolves getting numerous blocks and kills. Wonewoc-Center is now 11-1 in the conference and 23-1 overall. They will get their rematch vs Royall at home this Tuesday night.

Source: WRJC.com







