Wonewoc-Center Sweep of Bangor Paired with Royall Win Leaves Panthers on top of SBC Volleyball Log Jam with 2 Games to Go

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves swept the Bangor Cardinals 3-0 Monday night. That paired with a Royall Sweep of Brookwood 3-0 leaves Royall alone in first place of the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall is currently 10-2 in Scenic Bluffs action after the win while there is a 3 way tie for 2nd place with Bangor, Wonewoc-Center and Cashton all sitting at 9-3. Cashton defeated New Lisbon 3-0 Monday night. Royall can claim at least a share of a conference championship when they host Cashton tonight, they could also eliminate Cashton from conference championship contention with a win. Tonight’s conference de facto conference championship match can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com with coverage beginning at 7pm from Royall High School.

