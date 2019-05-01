Wonewoc-Center School Drug Search Leads to Charges Against 37 Year Old Woman

A K9 search conducted at Wonewoc-Center High School is leading to charges against a Wonewoc woman. Allegedly a few Wonewoc-Center students were using and dealing a controlled substance. The drugs were traced to the residence of 37 year old Jenna Bengston. She was allegedly running a “smoke room” out of her basement. Inside the residence authorities found 4.6 grams of cocaine, $785, and a safe containing a loaded gun. There were 3 juvenile residents at the home. Bengston is facing charges of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm Did Not Occur.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.