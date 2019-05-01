Wonewoc-Center School Drug Search Leads to Charges Against 37 Year Old Woman
A K9 search conducted at Wonewoc-Center High School is leading to charges against a Wonewoc woman. Allegedly a few Wonewoc-Center students were using and dealing a controlled substance. The drugs were traced to the residence of 37 year old Jenna Bengston. She was allegedly running a “smoke room” out of her basement. Inside the residence authorities found 4.6 grams of cocaine, $785, and a safe containing a loaded gun. There were 3 juvenile residents at the home. Bengston is facing charges of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm Did Not Occur.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- GOP signals Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana, minimum wage increase will be thrown ou...13 hours ago
- State GOP hopes to fund dairy research centers to find new dairy products14 hours ago
- New bill would remove personal conviction exemption from child vaccination laws14 hours ago
- Packers pick up 2020 option on Clark14 hours ago
- Shopko, Sun Capital propose $15 million payment to settle claim of improper dividend payme...14 hours ago
- Driver And Passenger Killed While Fleeing Authorities Identified18 hours ago
- Camp Douglas Man Faces Homicide Charges In Death Of 18-Year-Old18 hours ago
- Wonewoc-Center School Drug Search Leads to Charges Against 37 Year Old Woman18 hours ago
- Seymour deaths: Search warrants reveal man was accused of rape, he and two children had st...21 hours ago
- New Decision Tool Unveiled for Dairy Margin Coverage Program1 day ago
- Wisconsin All Milk Price Rises to $17.30 in March1 day ago
- Johnson to Host Meeting on Proposed Gray Wolf Rule1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.