Wonewoc-Center Reports 3 Cases of COVID19 in School District

The Wonewoc-Center School District is reporting 3 current cases of COVID19. There is one lower elementary school case, 1 middle school case and 1 high school case. They have had 1 covid recovery since the school year begun. Community level rates remain low in Juneau and Sauk Counties, it is medium in Vernon County. You can view the Wonewoc-Center School Covid Dashboard on the school nurses page on the school districts website.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.