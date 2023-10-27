Wonewoc-Center Reaches 3rd Straight State Tournament
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves are headed to state for a 3rd straight year after dismantling the #1 team in the State Marshfield Columbus Catholic 3-0 Saturday night in a Division 4 WIAA Sectional Championship game. The Wolves breezed by the Dons 25-15 in set one 25-17 in set two and rallied late in set three for the sweep 25-21. Kelsey Justman will end her high school volleyball career where her next chapter will start up in Green Bay. The UW-Green Bay recruit led the Wolves with 18kills and 5aces. Estanna Graewin had a whopping 25digs and Bryn Ertel had 5blocks for Wonewoc-Center who improves to 28-2 on the season. Jaelyn Stowe chipped in with 24 assists and 2 aces for the once again state bound Wolves. This year Wonewoc-Center will enter the State Tournament as the top seed getting #4 Fall River Friday morning at 9am.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on October 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM
-
Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationally and in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Wisconsinites consistently do an outstanding job “This this past spring, Wisconsin’s drug takeback was first in the nation […]
