Wonewoc-Center Juices Plum City/Elmwood Earns Trip To Sectional Final in Volleyball Action

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves cruised into the WIAA Division 4 Sectional Championship game by sweeping Plum City Elmwood 3-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-11, and 25-15. Kelsey Justman led the way for the Wolves with 21kills, 3aces, and 3blocks. Jaelyn Stowe notched 28assists, 3aces and 2blocks, while Estanna Graewin added 5kills. Wonewoc-Center will now take on Highland who downed Barneveld Thursday. The game will take place Saturday at 7pm and currently scheduled to be played at La Farge High School. We will have coverage beginning at 6:30pm. It is Wonewoc-Centers 2nd straight appearance in the Sectional Final.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.