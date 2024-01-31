Wonewoc-Center Hot Start Lifts them Past New Lisbon in SBC GBB

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves Girls Basketball team scored the first 10points of the game in route to a 57-45 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets. The Wolves kept the distance around 10points the entire first half building a 28-15 halftime lead. Wonewoc-Center grew that lead to 19 in the 2nd half before New Lisbon attempted a rally that fell short. New Lisbon was able to trim the lead down to 8 but could get no closer. Emma Mildebrand led the Wolves with 17points, while Olivia Olson added 12. The win improves Wonewoc-Center to 4-7 in the Scenic Bluffs and 9-8 overall. New Lisbon was led by Abby Steele who had a team high 16points, Arria Raese added 15. New Lisbon drops to 3-8 in the conference and 4-15 overall.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.