Wonewoc-Center Completes Upset Comeback to Move into Regional-Semi Finals

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves pulled off a big come from behind victory over the Royall Panthers last night in boys basketball to move on to the regional semi-finals, where they will take on the Bangor Cardinals. Wonewoc-Center trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and were down 9 at the half. Wonewoc-Center came back and tied the game behind big shots by Kory Helm (21pts) and Taylor Geitz (10pts). The wolves sent the game into overtime where the game remained tied at 51 going into the final seconds. The Wolves were able to find Dylan Degner underneath the basket for the game winning layup as time expired. Wonewoc-Center improves to 8-13 on the season. Dane Hyer led Royall with 25 points. The Panthers season comes to and end with a record of 10-11.

