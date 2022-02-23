Wonewoc-Center 3rd Grader Wins 4-H Art Award
Juneau County 4-H is proud to announce that art created by one of their members was chosen as an award winner for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Art Contest this past month. There were more than 100 entries that came in from across the state of Wisconsin for the panel of judges to consider. This was a virtual contest that was extremely competitive this year. Hadley Barreau was one of ten chosen for the Emerging Artist award. Hadley is an active 3rd grade member of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club. Hadley’s parents are Terry and Jenny Barreau of rural Wonewoc.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Celebrates the Arts is a series of activities, including a contest and art auction, to be held annually for the purpose of:
- Promoting 4-H Arts Programming
- Raising Funds to Support 4-H Art Programs
- Telling the 4-H Story
- Raising Awareness of the WI 4-H Foundation and the 4-H Program
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation was founded in the early 1950s and was recognized by the IRS as a charitable organization in 1955, with its purpose as a non-profit organization charged with generating support for the Wisconsin 4-H program. Today the Foundation continues that mission to invest in the positive development of 4-H youth.
The Foundation works with partners to provide resources so 4-H can create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow.
The four H’s stand for Head, Heart, Hands and Health, and are a reminder that 4-H is more than a single project or activity. 4-H is about developing life-skills that are used to create a better place for everyone to live.
If you are interested in joining Juneau County 4-H, we’ve got 7 community clubs throughout Juneau County to serve you! For more information contact the Juneau County UW Madison Division of Extension Office at 608-847-9329, 220 E. State Street Room 104, Mauston or email april.martell@wisc.edu.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Bill offering private school vouchers to all students could raise property taxes as much...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 6:03 PM
Voucher proponents say the estimate from the state DPI is purposefully inflated.
-
Langer, Betty J. Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM
-
2022 Golden Apples awarded to Green Bay-area teachers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 5:21 PM
Seven teachers and one teaching team were awarded a Golden Apple Award this week for their exceptional work in schools around Green Bay.
-
Green Bay-area teachers enjoy 'moment of pride' in receiving Golden Apple Awards
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Eight teachers and teams awarded a Golden Apple award this week for their exceptional work in schools around the Green Bay area.
-
Fact check: Acting mayor says he led the fight to add 200 new police officers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM
Acting Mayor Johnson says he led the fight to add 200 new police officers to make the City of Milwaukee safer.
-
Green Bay Packers to name 24th member of FAN Hall of Fame today at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 4:42 PM
Six of 10 finalist for the Green Bay Packers FAN Hall of Fame are from Wisconsin.
-
Wonewoc-Center 3rd Grader Wins 4-H Art Award
by WRJC WebMaster on February 23, 2022 at 3:39 PM
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek more oversight of elections but face likely vetoes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 23, 2022 at 1:27 PM
The state Senate also approved a measure that would allow absentee ballots to be counted the day before election day.
-
Ciudades diversas, suburbios más blancos, granjas moribundas: 5 formas en que ha...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM
Las comunidades Hispanas, Negras, Asiáticas y Nativas de nuestra región florecieron en la última década. Esta serie de un año debuta con las historias detrás de los números. […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.