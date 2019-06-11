Wonderly, Mike Age 64 of New Lisbon
Mike Wonderly age 64, of New Lisbon, WI passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday June 10, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 15th, 2019 at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon (217 W. Pearl St) from 10:00 until 11:00am with service starting at 11:00am. Rev. Jeff Fairchild presiding. Burial will take place in the New Lisbon City Cemetery following the service. In leu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made directly to Hare funeral home to help with expenses. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com
Source: WRJC.com
