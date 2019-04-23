Wonderly, Marilyn J. Age 72 of New Lisbon

Marilyn J. Wonderly, age 72 of New Lisbon, WI. died on Monday, April 22, 2109 at her home.

Marilyn was raised in the Danville area, later moving to California, then to Black River Falls, and then New Lisbon.

She was a loving wife and grandmother. She loved collecting things, especially pictures of her family. She loved doing crafts and making Christmas ornaments. She loved fishing.

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Mike, her beloved daughter Jenny Hanson of New Lisbon, grandchildren Brandon (Kristen Perry) Hanson of New Lisbon, and Taylor (Ashley) Hanson of La Crosse, and her pride and joy, great grandson Alexander Hanson, whom she was absolutely in love with! She is further survived by her sister Violet, brother Pete Phillips, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Mark Hanson, In-Laws Charles and Billie Wonderly, brothers-in-law Greg and Lynn Wonderly, and a brother and sister-in-law Alfred and Beth Lerma.

Memorial service will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Hare Funeral Home (217W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. Pastor Jeff Fairchild presiding. Relatives and friends may call at the Hare Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow in the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





