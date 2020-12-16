Women’s WCHA Announces Second Half Of 2020-21 Schedule
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will open the second half of its 2020-21 schedule Jan. 1-5, 2021. The 2021 portion of the season will run for nine weekends and conclude the weekend of Feb. 26-27. All games will be WCHA league games. Details regarding the 2021 WCHA Final Faceoff will be […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Green Bay OKs body cameras, new equipment for police with $750K donation from Packers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM
The agreement comes months after community members and activists flooded the streets to protest police brutality.
-
Women’s WCHA Announces Second Half Of 2020-21 Schedule
by Bill Scott on December 16, 2020 at 6:24 PM
The Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will open the second half of its 2020-21 schedule Jan. 1-5, 2021. The 2021 portion of the season will run for nine weekends and conclude the weekend of Feb. 26-27. All games […]
-
Badgers Receive All-Big Ten Honors
by Bill Scott on December 16, 2020 at 6:16 PM
Wisconsin senior offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson and redshirt junior guard Logan Bruss were named to the Big Ten all-conference team on Tuesday. Van Lanen was a first-team pick by the coaches and second-team […]
-
Johnson acknowledges Biden won legitimate election
by Bob Hague on December 16, 2020 at 5:14 PM
In a Tuesday interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect. The Wisconsin Republican said he believed the election was legitimate – but he intends to proceed with a […]
-
First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Green Bay for Prevea Health and HSHS health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 16, 2020 at 4:44 PM
The Pfizer vaccine was administered to employees at Prevea Health, St. Vincent and St. Mary's hospitals Wednesday morning.
-
'This is precious vaccine': Wisconsin health officials won't say where COVID-19 vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2020 at 4:32 PM
"The less we talk about where the vaccine is, the more secure it will be," said the deputy secretary of the Department of Health Services.
-
Rural Wisconsin ailing from workplace issues, a lack of housing and broadband
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM
Wisconsin's Office of Rural Prosperity released a 100-page report on Wednesday detailing issues facing the state's rural residents.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/15
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 4:12 PM
-
Golden Eagles Fall for First Time this Season 55-38 to La Crosse Aquinas
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2020 at 4:12 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.