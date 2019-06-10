Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration at the Capitol

At the Capitol, a celebration of Wisconsin’s status as the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, 100 years ago. Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch noted that women have taken full advantage of the right to vote. “Since the 1980s, women have outnumbered men at the polls. Women today are 53% of […]

