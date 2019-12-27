Women Charged With Distributing Heroin at Columbia County Jail
Two women face felony charges for selling heroin at the Columbia County jail in Portage. Twenty-year-old Sala Marchand of Wisconsin Dells and 39-year-old Amanda Fisher of Oxford are accused of distributing less three grams of dope. The criminal complaint says Marchand acquired the heroin December 12th while on work release. She was caught with a baggie the next day and is accused of distributing the drugs to other inmates including Fischer. She walked in on Marchand using heroin in the jail’s bathroom and said that Marchand then offered some to her. They have preliminary court hearings today (Friday).
Source: WRJC.com
