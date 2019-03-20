Woman Stuck in Pot Hole in Adams County

Adams County emergency responders had to pull a woman from her S-U-V after she accidentally drove into a crater in the pavement on County Highway-J. A television news crew covering flooding near Friendship found the car and the driver in that hole Tuesday afternoon. It isn’t known how long she was stuck in the hole and her name hasn’t been released. Authorities in Adams County say this is the second time flooding has caused a problem which trapped an unsuspecting driver since the waters started to rise.

Source: WRJC.com





