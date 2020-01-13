Woman Strikes Buggy in Town of Hillsboro

On Wednesday January 8th Kathleen Sugden, Monona, WI, was traveling southbound on County Road F, town of Hillsboro, and attempted to pass a horse and buggy. Sugden struck the front of the buggy. One occupant of the buggy was ejected and struck her head. The second occupant of the buggy refused medical treatment. Sugden did not notify law enforcement of the accident. The case remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





