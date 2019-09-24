Woman Steals From Man To Pay Off Drug Debt

A La Crosse woman is accused of stealing items from a much older man she was seeing to sell to pay off drug debt. A criminal complaint says Cassie George broke into the man’s house earlier this month and took his shotgun, two handguns, a thermal imaging scope, a wallet, two watches, and clothes. The complaint says George was later seen on surveillance at multiple stores using the man’s credit cards. George was arrested last Thursday after reportedly being found hiding inside a dryer at a La Crosse home.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.