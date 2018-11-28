Woman Spits in the Back of Squad Vehicle after Being Arrested For OWI

A Wittenberg woman is facing multiple charges after being pulled over in Juneau County on November 24th. Authorities noticed a vehicle with a cracked and defective tail lamp in front of them. The vehicle kept its high beam lights on even when driving past oncoming traffic and the vehicle turned into a drive way allegedly to avoid being in front of the patrol vehicle. Authorities conducted a traffic stop due to the tail lamp and the suspicious activity. Authorities made contact with 21 year old Sylvia Walker. There was also a juvenile under the age of 13 in Walkers vehicle. Walker appeared intoxicated according to the criminal complaint and a field sobriety test was conducted. Walker failed the field sobriety test and blew a .138 on a breathalyzer test. Walker was placed under arrest for OWI with a Passenger under the age of 16. Walker acted erratically while in the squad car. Walker spit multiple times in the back seat of the squad car. She is facing a 2nd charge of Throw or Discharge Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker.

Source: WRJC.com





