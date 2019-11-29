Woman Injured in Vernon County Accident

A single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019, at approximately 1:45 PM, in the town of Harmony, rural Viroqua, WI. Lora J. Le May, age 54, was operating a passenger vehicle northbound on County Road N, south of State Highway 56 and lost control on a patch of snow. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. LeMay sustained potentially serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Genoa Fire Department. LeMay was transported to Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse, WI, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com





