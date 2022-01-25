Woman Injured in Two Vehicle Collision near Cashton

A two-vehicle collision occurred Monday morning, January 24, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, southeast of Cashton, WI, in the town of Clinton. Diane M. Brown, age 67, of rural Richland Center, WI was operating a mid-size sport utility vehicle northbound on County Road D, near Currier Road. Brown lost control and slid across the highway into the path of a southbound semi-tractor/trailer operated by Michael S. Schendel, age 51, of rural La Farge, WI. Schendel steered right, toward a shallow ditch, attempting to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the front of Brown vehicle struck the left side of the semi -tractor. The Brown vehicle came to rest on the highway. The semi came to rest in the ditch.

Diane Brown sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare, in Viroqua, WI, by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. Two passengers in the Brown vehicle, ages 16 and 17, and Schendel were not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol conducted a post-crash inspection of the commercial motor vehicle.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, La Farge Ambulance, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.