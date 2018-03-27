Woman Injured and Ticketed after ATV Roll Over on Saint Patrick’s Day
Juneau County authorities were alerted to an ATV roll over near Quiet Forest Bar early in the morning of March 18th. The reporting deputy did not observe an ATV’s when arriving at the scene. The deputy entered the establishment to find Dulcie Brunner, age 46, sitting with her leg heavily wrapped in a towel. Brunner told authorities she was riding ATV’s with her boyfriend when she rolled hers over. She noted her boyfriend had left her at the bar so he could move the crashed ATV out of the road. Brunner suffered a serious foot injury from the roll over. Authorities reported Brunner to have a noticeable slur to her speech and glassy eyes and even admitted to have been drinking. When asked how much she had to drink she responded “I am not sure it’s St. Patrick’s Day”. Brunner was transported by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center and issued a citation for Operating an ATV/UTV while Under the Influence and also for Operating an ATV in a Careless Manner.
Source: WRJC.com
