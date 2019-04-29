Woman in Vernon County Uninjured after Striking Vehicle & Utility Pole

On Saturday afternoon, April 27, 2019, at approximately 12:45 PM, Laura D. Hrubes (pronounced roob-ish) was operating a compact SUV, southbound on State Highway 27 between Viroqua and Liberty Pole, in the town of Franklin. Another southbound vehicle, ahead of the Hrubes vehicle, was stopped on the highway waiting for oncoming traffic to clear so he could turn left into a private driveway. Hrubes did not realize the vehicle ahead of her was stopped until she was too close. Hrubes steered right and avoided striking the vehicle ahead of her that just started his left turn. The Hrubes vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and sideswiped a utility pole. Hrubes was wearing a seatbelt and the right-side airbag curtain deployed. No injuries were reported.

The Viroqua Fire Department assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.