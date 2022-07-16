Woman in custody after 2-year-old Milwaukee girl killed in accidental shooting, authorities say
A woman is in custody after a 2-year-old Milwaukee girl died Friday in what authorities called an accidental shooting.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
'Wisconsin is a battleground state, Milwaukee is a fabulous city': City finds itself in a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin leaders overwhelmingly welcome Republican National Convention to Milwaukee
-
Milwaukee chosen as likely Republican National Convention site in 2024
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2022 at 2:40 AM
A GOP site panel picked Milwaukee as the host city on Friday. The full Republican National Committee must still approve the choice.
-
COVID-19 cases increased throughout the week in Wisconsin, although not quite to May...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 11:56 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases has been on a steady rise since the first week of July, after declining since mid-May.
-
Wisconsin voters must mail their own ballots, elections administrator says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 8:39 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal and could have major implications for people with disabilities.
-
Voters care about clean water. Now they're trying to get lawmakers to pay attention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 8:38 PM
In a Marquette University Law School poll last month, 66% of respondents indicated they believe water quality is a statewide concern.
-
Secretary of State Doug La Follette's fundraising falls well below leading Republican...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 8:32 PM
Doug La Follette's fundraising means he will again lean heavily on his statewide name recognition having held the secretary of state's office since 1982.
-
988 is the number to call if you are experiencing a mental health crisis. It can be used...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 15, 2022 at 6:48 PM
The launching of 988, a federal crisis line, is expected to be a game changer for Wisconsin's rising mental health concerns.
-
Wisconsin's policy barring clergy from visiting inmates over COVID-19 is ruled...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 5:34 PM
A Jefferson County Judge ruled Friday that the Department of Corrections cannot bar clergy from at least offering services once a week.
-
What the Supreme Court's ruling in West Virginia v. EPA could mean for the fight against...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM
The Supreme Court struck down a rule that sought to limit carbon dioxide output from fossil fuels through the Environmental Protection Agency.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.