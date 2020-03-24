Woman in City of Adams Attempts to Flee Police Officers

On Monday March 23rd, Adams Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S Linden St for a request to do a welfare check on a female identified as Deborah Wallace, 52. While there it was determined Wallace had a body only warrant from Waukesha County for failure to appear. When officers attempted to take Wallace into custody, she placed the van she was sitting in into gear and began to flee the scene. Officers pursued Wallace a short distance until she stopped at Cenex Pump 24/McDonalds. Once stopped, Wallace refused to exit the vehicle and was removed from the vehicle by officers and placed under arrest. Wallace was transported to the Adams County Jail where her custody was turned over to jail staff. There were no injuries incurred during the incident and no other vehicles or citizens were involved. Charges of Resisting & Fleeing an Officer have been requested, against Wallace, through the Adams County District Attorney’s Office.

The Police Department was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Lifestar EMS.

No further information is being released.

Source: WRJC.com





