Woman charged with bias-motivated assault in Waite Park
A Minnesota woman is accused of a threatening to kill a Somali family while invading their St. Cloud-area home on two occasions. Alyssa Holmberg, of Ogilvie, is charged with bias-motivated assault and three other counts in connection with the Saturday…
-
$50 million for new bridge over Fox River included in Wisconsin DOT budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 10:13 PM
The state's proposed transportation budget will include $50 million for Brown County to construct a bridge across the Fox River.
-
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says Roe must be codified, won't sign alternate legislation
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 10:05 PM
Evers is in court seeking to overturn the 19th-century law that bans all abortions in Wisconsin unless the mother's life is in danger.
-
Arby’s & Dunkin Donuts in Works to Come To Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 11, 2022 at 8:59 PM
-
Weather could get loud across Wisconsin later today and overnight; 'chance for thunder is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM
A "strong cold front" will collide with warm, moist air over Wisconsin, creating the possibility of thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday.
-
Where Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on abortion, crime, marijuana and education
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM
The outcome of the race for governor will decide whether Wisconsin has a divided government or one-party rule.
-
Tell us why you love the Fox River Trail, as fundraisers look to add miles to its length
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM
The Friends of Fox River Trail is raising $300,000 to supplement a grant and donation from the Green Bay Packers to improve and lengthen the path.
-
Green Bay-area school superintendents' pay averages $182,000, but it's a 'high-demand,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM
The average salary for superintendents statewide was $141,000 for the 2021-22 school year. Superintendents in the Green Bay area make more.
-
Green Bay Schools present annual budget and select superintendent headhunting firm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM
The Green Bay School District presented a $290 million budget, and the School Board picked the most expensive firm for the superintendent search.
-
Baraboo school activities director among men arrested, accused of detaining teens in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 11, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Five Baraboo High School students were ordered to get out of their car Wednesday night by neighborhood residents, one with a propane torch.
