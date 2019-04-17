Woman Arrested in Monroe County for Vehicle Theft among other Crimes

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located a stolen vehicle on April 15, 2019 after the Monroe County 911 Communications Center advised them to be on the lookout for the vehicle. A Monroe County Deputy conducted a high-risk traffic stop in a Kwik Trip parking lot located at 124 W. McCoy Blvd. in the City of Tomah. The Tomah Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted. The suspect was apprehended without incident and the vehicle owner was able to retrieve his vehicle and stolen cash.

The suspect was identified as 34 year old Dawn Martinez from the Village of Strum in Wisconsin. Charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of stolen property, and obstructing will be referred to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Citations were issued to her for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, open intoxicants, and operating without a license. Dawn Martinez was arrested for multiple warrants and transported to the agency from which the vehicle was stolen from where she will be charged with additional crimes.

Source: WRJC.com





