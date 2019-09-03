Woman Arrested after Vernon County Roll Over Accident

On 09/01/2019 at approximately 04:02 AM, Vernon County 911 Dispatch was notified of a one vehicle roll-over accident on Chipmunk Ridge Rd in the Town of Bergen. Cody J. Blank, age 30, of of Stoddard WI, was operating a vehicle eastbound on Chipmunk Ridge Rd when negotiating a curve he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a field landing on it’s roof. Cody J. Blank and his passenger Chrissa E. Roberts, age 26, of Stoddard WI, were wearing seat-belts and sustained no apparent injuries. Chrissa E. Roberts was arrested on a unrelated warrant out of La Crosse Co. Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office were Stoddard Fire and EMS, and Tri-State ambulance.

