Woman Accused Of Shooting Oxford Man In Head Returns To Court Next Month
A February 22nd preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Richland Center woman facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Thirty-five-year-old Amber Lundgren is accused of shooting a man twice in the back of his head. The body of 37-year-old Christopher Lytle of Oxford was found abandoned in a wildlife area in the town of Fairfield last September. Investigators say surveillance video shows Lytle getting into Lundgren’s care at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo. Lundgren gave differing accounts of what happened between the two.
Source: WRJC.com
