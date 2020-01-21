Woman Accused Of Shooting Oxford Man In Head Returns To Court Next Month

A February 22nd preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Richland Center woman facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. Thirty-five-year-old Amber Lundgren is accused of shooting a man twice in the back of his head. The body of 37-year-old Christopher Lytle of Oxford was found abandoned in a wildlife area in the town of Fairfield last September. Investigators say surveillance video shows Lytle getting into Lundgren’s care at the Ho-Chunk Casino in Baraboo. Lundgren gave differing accounts of what happened between the two.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.