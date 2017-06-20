Woman, 45, convicted in 2013 fatal Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA (WAOW) – Nearly four years after an elderly man got run over while crossing a rural road to get his mail, a 45-year-old Fond du Lac woman was convicted of a felony in his death, according to online Waupaca County court records.

Source: WAOW.com

