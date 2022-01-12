Wolf, Ellen Marie Age 65 of Friendship

Ellen Marie Wolf, age 65, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Father David Bruener will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Friday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home. A private family burial will be at the Mt. Repose Cemetery, Friendship.

