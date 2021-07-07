Wojciek, Dorothy Ann Age 94 of Necedah

Dorothy Ann Wojciek, age 94, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Fairview Nursing and Rehab in Mauston, WI.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Father Chinnappan Pelavendran will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.