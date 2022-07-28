Wohlfert, Shirley M. Age 88 of Adams County
Shirley M. (Kieckhefer) Wohlfert, age 88, passed away at home in her sleep on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A celebration of life will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Connell’s Cedar Shack- 2248 St. Rd. 13 Adams, WI. Pastor Mark Hunter will officiate.
Shirley was born March 24, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She and her husband Robert moved to Grand Marsh in 1980.
Shirley and Bob (Boettcher) were married on October 25, 1952, until his death on March 3, 1989. They had 36 wonderful years together. She then married Harold Wohlfert on August 1, 1992. They were married for 25 wonderful years until his death on January 3, 2018.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Elda (Lemke) and Herman Kieckhefer, and husbands, Robert Boettcher, and Harold Wohlfert.
Shirley and Robert had 2 children Karl and Kristine Boettcher.
She is survived by her children, Karl (Toni) Boettcher, Kristine Boettcher, and many friends.
Interment will be at Davis Corners Cemetery, Town of Jackson, Adams County, WI.
In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She also enjoyed putting up her Christmas village each year. She and Harold enjoyed the Village.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand Marsh Congregational UCC Church where Shirley was a member.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
-
How do new voting rules affect the August primaries? Wisconsin's top election official...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 2:43 PM
The state's top election official, Meagan Wolfe, answers questions about what voters can expect after changes to voting rules in Wisconsin.
-
At EAA AirVenture, the decades-long saga to 'get the lead out' of general aviation...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM
In the aviation industry, greenhouse gas emissions aren't a significant issue. Lead, which was banned from automobile fuel in the '90s, is.
-
GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun pledge they won't legalize...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM
The governor candidates' position contrast with those running for lieutenant governor — five say they support medicinal cannabis.
-
Wohlfert, Shirley M. Age 88 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2022 at 2:27 PM
-
EAA AirVenture 2022 Day 3
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM
EAA AirVenture 2022 Day 3
-
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on July 28, 2022 at 2:07 PM
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Sarah Godlewski says she intends to stay in race...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Here are the 8 Republicans and 2 Democrats running in primary races for lieutenant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 12:47 PM
The winners in the Republican and Democratic primaries on Aug. 9 will join their party's ticket for governor.
-
Here's what you need to know about energy assistance in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The state has several programs to help Wisconsin residents who fall behind on bills or need assistance becoming more energy efficient.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.