Woggon, Jean M. Age 89 of Camp Douglas

Jean M. Woggon, age 89 of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Serenity House in Tomah. Jean was the daughter of Joseph and Avis (Mortensen) Haske. She was born on January 15, 1933, and raised in New Lisbon, WI. Jean was united in marriage to Elwood G. Woggon on October 28, 1950 and joined him on his family dairy farm operation. Jean had a farm background as well, so they made a great team. Along with the demanding duties of a farm wife, she did her part in raising their 4 boys. When her elderly parents fell ill, she cared for them so they could spend their last years at home.

Jean was an active member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas and helped with 4-H when her kids were younger. She liked to go dancing, play cards, and going to bingo. She loved local event fairs, etc. She really loved Wa Du Shuda Days and rarely missed a day during the event. Even though she did not know the principles of playing football very well, she enjoyed watching the game but only if it was the Green Bay Packers! In her later years, she became quite a traveler going on many chartered bus/plane/ship tours. Along with many trips inside the US, including Alaska & Hawaii, she went to Ireland & Panama. She started planning her next trip the day she returned from her last one! Above all though, Jean loved spending time with her family and never missed a chance to be with them. She was a cook second to none and no one ever left her table unsatisfied.

Jean is survived by her 4 sons; Gary Woggon of Camp Douglas, Bruce Woggon of Cadott, Tom (Colleen) Woggon of Kendall, and Tim (Chris) Woggon of Kendall, her brother, John (Barb) Haske of New Lisbon, 7 grandchildren; Janelle (Alex) Black, Trevor Woggon, Haley Woggon, Ben (Paige) Woggon, Jack Woggon, Allison Woggon, and Lauren (Donnie) Robson, 4 great grandchildren; Violet, Nora, Harlan and Melody, and by many other relatives and friends, including her special friend Erv. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Elwood, a brother Jim, and sister Joan.

Funeral Services will take place on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church (215 Douglas St.) in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Brad Lindberg presiding. Burial will be in the St. Stephen’s Lutheran Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

