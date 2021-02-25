WMC sues the Department of Natural Resources over expansion of PFAS rules

The state’s largest business lobby is suing the Department of Natural Resources over new PFAS regulations. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaner want a court to stop the D-N-R from enforcing new rules regarding PFAS cleanup. W-M-C says that the D-N-R doesn’t have any legal right to tell businesses to test for […]

