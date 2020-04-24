WMC puts out competing plan to reopen Wisconsin businesses starting May 4

The state’s largest business lobby is out with their own plan to reopen Wisconsin businesses starting May 4th. Scott Manley with Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce says their model will use data on infections and chances of spreading the virus based on business models. “When you have an outbreak in a particular area this model will automatically […]

Source: WRN.com







