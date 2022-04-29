Witt, Ivan E. Age 89 of Kendall

Ivan E. Witt, 89 Kendall passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Tomah Health.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, 25525 Co Hwy P, Ontario. Pastor Jacob Limpbert will officiate. Burial will be in the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Tues at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home as assisting the family.

Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.