Witkowiak, Kenneth J. Age 84 of Arkdale

Kenneth J. Witkowiak, age 84, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away Friday, April 12, 2024, at his home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenneth was born March 4, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Roman and Josephine (Witucki) Witkowiak. He graduated from high school in Milwaukee and honorably served in the Air National Guard from 1958 until 1965. He worked as a new home construction expeditor in the Milwaukee area and later did lawn care & maintenance.

Kenneth enjoyed being with family and friends, spending time enjoying the outdoors maintaining his lawn and spending time on the lake with friends. He was a member of the Mukwonago Fire Department as a volunteer, the American Legion, the Lions Club, and was A Mukwonago Police Commissioner.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Roman & Josephine; brother: Ronald, and aunts & uncles.

Ken was the cherished husband of Peggy; proud father of Susan (Bart) Liegeois, Randy (Vickie), Scott (Tracy), Robert (Michele), Jack (Vickie) Miller; loving grandfather of Jonathan, Justin, Jacob, Jared (Annie), Kamryn, Kyle, McKenzie & Ethan, and beloved brother-in-law of Patricia.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







