With 'Top Gun: Maverick' audiences fascinated by flight movies again, it's perfect timing for EAA's AirVenture in Oshkosh
Aviation buff Hal Bryan hopes the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” and other flight movies draw more people to discover the joy of aviation.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Bice: Senate candidate Tom Nelson comes under criticism for not doing more to overturn...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Democrats had a slim window from 2009 to 2010 when Nelson was a leader in the Legislature to overturn the state's 1849 bill banning abortion.
Red Cliff Ojibwe Nation celebrates 'landmark moment' with return of final 900 acres of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Red Cliff Ojibwe Nation officials are celebrating this summer the last of more than 2,500 acres returned to the tribe from Bayfield County in northern Wisconsin.
Lambeau Field a source of Packers football fun over the years, but also concerts and much...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Lambeau Field is more than home to the Green Bay Packers. It's played host to other athletic events, concerts and more.
March for Women's Rights planned for Kewaunee to protest Roe v. Wade reversal
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A rally will be held with educational and resource materials and speeches before a march downtown. The organizer wants the event to be peaceful.
'A perfect petri dish': After finding 'forever chemicals' in drinking water, Rhinelander...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Rhinelander's approach to educating citizens about PFAS in water is drawing attention from other communities
Tim Michels' campaign says mailer promoting nonexistent NRA endorsement was an 'error'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 2:20 AM
Scott Jones, NRA Wisconsin's state director, said the NRA Political Victory Fund has not made any endorsements in the Republican primary for governor.
Packers running back AJ Dillon takes a commercial break at Lambeau Field to surprise fans...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 18, 2022 at 11:04 PM
The Green Bay Packers running back was in uniform shooting a commercial at Lambeau Field when he surprised fans taking a tour of the stadium.
