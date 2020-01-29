With student loan debt in Wisconsin surpassing $24 billion, Evers creates task force to seek solutions
Student loan debt disproportionately affects women and first-generation college students. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a panel to study the problem.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
