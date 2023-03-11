With pandemic emergency ending, 300,000 Wisconsin residents could lose Medicaid coverage
Automatic Medicaid renewal is ending. Health officials are telling recipients to watch for information on how to go through the renewal process.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Shawano police cleared of any wrongdoing by DA in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Lucas...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 2:39 AM
Lucas Christenson, 46, was shot and killed by Shawano police last year. A district attorney has cleared police of any wrongdoing.
-
Green Bay man sentenced to 10 years for using the U.S. Postal system to mail...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2023 at 2:13 AM
Michael Chapman, 32, traveled to California last year to obtain methamphetamine and then used the U.S. Postal system to mail the packages.
-
-
What would Gov. Evers' proposed $500 million for mental health accomplish? Here are three...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 10:03 PM
Since he declared 2023 'The Year of Mental Health,' Gov. Tony Evers seeks to distribute $500 million in mental health services across the state.
-
De Pere School Board candidates talk book bans, parent complaint policies and facilities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 9:50 PM
The four candidates met Thursday night to answer community questions about book bans, parental complaint policies, vouchers and their priorities.
-
Daylight saving time is a good time to give your home a safety check
by Raymond Neupert on March 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM
While you’re changing your clocks this weekend, make sure to give your other safety supplies a once over. Andrew Beckett with Wisconsin Emergency Management says everyone should be sure to have some essentials in case the power and water go […]
-
It's been more than a decade since Wisconsin cracked down on phosphorus. Has it helped...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 10, 2023 at 7:34 PM
Wisconsin enacted its strict rules for phosphorus in water more than a decade ago. Here's what changed with our lakes and rivers.
-
Green Bay man pleads not guilty to charges he stabbed to death 2 women; he has previous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM
Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with the stabbing deaths of his girlfriend, a 58-year-old Green Bay woman, and her friend, a 53-year-old Bellevue woman.
-
‘Tibet Day’ proclaimed in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on March 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM
Wisconsin’s Tibetan community commemorated the anniversary of a March 10, 1959 uprising in Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, against Communist Chinese occupation of the country. Thousands of Tibetans lost their lives in the ensuing uprising. […]
