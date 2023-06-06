With Oconto out of liquor licenses, the Common Council faces a decision this month on which business won't be able to serve alcohol
The Oconto Common Council finds itself in a bind as more businesses are seeking a license to serve alcohol in the city limits than the city can allow.
Residents urge lawmakers to give DNR more authority to address 'forever chemicals'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy listened to hours of testimony regarding a bill that would address PFAS.
Green Bay School Board moves ahead with closing Wequiock, explores other closures
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The board voted to start planning the closure of Wequiock Elementary and explore other closing options.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Man killed in St. Croix County standoff identified as Minnesota corrections officer
by Bob Hague on June 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM
A man killed in a weekend standoff in western Wisconsin has been identified as a Minnesota corrections officer. On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections released a statement on Saturday night’s death of 42-year-old Tyler Abel, […]
Wisconsin driver’s licenses getting an update
by WRN Contributor on June 5, 2023 at 8:21 PM
Your next driver’s license will have a new look. Wisconsin driver’s licenses are getting an update to provide increased security. According to the state Division of Motor Vehicles, new licenses will feature hard to replicate artistic […]
Check out our photos of the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM
Lawmakers considering annual payments for Brewers instead of lump sum, Senate leader says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM
The annual payments would be funded in part through the income taxes Major League Baseball players pay in Wisconsin.
UW-Oshkosh child care center closure nearly left parents in the lurch. Then, the YMCA...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus daycare center was going to close, leaving parents without care. Now, the Oshkosh YMCA is stepping in.
Local Girls State Track & Field Place Winners
by WRJC WebMaster on June 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM
