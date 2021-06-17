With no major opponent yet, Gov. Tony Evers is running against the Republican Legislature
The Democratic governor said he would focus on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as he asks voters for a second term.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
How dry is it? Rain in forecast could help lawns, crops, but 2021 has started out as one...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 17, 2021 at 9:33 PM
Days of little rain and hot temperatures has led to 2021 becoming the fourth driest start to a year in Green Bay.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court says judges have no wiggle room to expunge young offenders'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 9:22 PM
Wisconsin Supreme Court says even if a judge concludes probation was successfully completed, violating any part of probation puts expungement at risk.
-
State health officials track fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 9:21 PM
There are 35 cases of the new Delta variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Thursday.
-
With no major opponent yet, Gov. Tony Evers is running against the Republican Legislature
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM
The Democratic governor said he would focus on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic as he asks voters for a second term.
-
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson resigns following cancer diagnosis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 17, 2021 at 5:13 PM
Chancellor Dwight Watson will end his term June 30, two years after he was appointed.
-
Twelve GN, Two RN Divisions to Converge on Tomah, WI for Budweiser Dairyland Nationals...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 17, 2021 at 4:20 PM
-
Assembly Republicans pass bill to ban trans women from high school and college women’s...
by Raymond Neupert on June 17, 2021 at 3:42 PM
Republicans in the state Assembly have passed a pair of bills that restrict how trans women can take part in high school and college sports. The bill’s author, Republican Barb Dietrich, says the bill would create a separate but equal co-ed […]
-
Governor Evers pleased with Supreme Court decision not to hear ACA challenge
by Raymond Neupert on June 17, 2021 at 3:40 PM
Governor Tony Evers says he’s pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear a challenge to the Affordable Care Act. In a 7 to 2 decision released on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that a group of Republican states […]
-
Alex Daher, Jennifer Schmidt earn preliminary awards in Miss Wisconsin Scholarship...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on June 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM
Twenty-two women representing communities across the state are competing in the 2021 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition this week in Oshkosh.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.