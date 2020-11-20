With hospitals on brink of 'catastrophe,' association head and Democratic congressman call for action from Evers, GOP leaders
Wisconsin’s hospitals are on the brink of a “catastrophe” if the state’s Democratic and Republican leaders don’t act swiftly and cooperatively, the state’s hospital association warned on Thursday.
Oneida Nation to open bank on Menominee reservation, touted as a first in Indian Country
Bay Bank officials say it's a unique partnership allowing one tribe to open a bank on the reservation of another.
Stratton Jr., Montey Age 34 of Necedah
Wisconsin recount gets off to a rough start as Elections Commission repeatedly clashes
Wisconsin's recount turned into a partisan brawl Wednesday night, well before the first votes began to be retallied.
President Trump is seeking a recount in two Wisconsin counties, but what he's really...
By pursuing the recount, Trump has given himself a vehicle for a lawsuit that would likely go before a judge by early December.
Evers and Republican legislative leaders to discuss coronavirus response
Governor Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders are meeting Friday, to discuss a coronavirus strategy. The virtual link up will be the first face to face discussion between the Democratic governor and Republican leadership in months. With […]
Average daily COVID-19 death rate exceeds 50 for first time
The average daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin is now over 50. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 83 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,876. The average daily death count is now over 50 for the first […]
Green Bay-area trucking firm, like others, has a driver shortage and will now guarantee...
Paper Transport Inc. is giving its regional drivers a 7% raise and a guaranteed salary as the industry struggles to keep and recruit workers.
COVID-19 delays in-person classes in Ashwaubenon, Pulaski, but not Howard-Suamico
Pulaski schools would have elementary students return Jan. 11, but students in grades 6-12 would remain out of the buildings until Jan. 25.
