With Honor Flights postponed for the pandemic, veterans get a show of support with caravan through Milwaukee
Driven by a family member or volunteer, 101 veterans rode in a caravan from American Family Field to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Advanced DNA analysis of old rape test kits leads to charges against Racine man suspected...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 1:51 AM
The effort to review backlogged rape kits has led to charges in two sexual assaults from 2014 and 2015. Familial DNA led investigators to a suspect.
-
With Honor Flights postponed for the pandemic, veterans get a show of support with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 24, 2021 at 1:45 AM
Driven by a family member or volunteer, 101 veterans rode in a caravan from American Family Field to the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center.
-
Vaccine rollout in Wisconsin: 40% of residents fully vaccinated, state data shows
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 24, 2021 at 1:39 AM
40% of residents fully vaccinated, state data shows
-
Photos: West De Pere High School Commencement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2021 at 10:26 PM
Seniors received their diplomas during the West De Pere High School Commencement at West De Pere High School on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
-
Brown County sheriff: Multiple people injured in two-vehicle crash on County K
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM
A vehicle backed out of a driveway and crashed into a pickup that was towing a camper on County K, deputies said.
-
Wisconsin mom starts burial gowns project for babies
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2021 at 1:46 AM
Mattie's Memory has the goal of helping those who have lost children by providing "memory bags" and bereavement information to hospitals.
-
Photos: Oconto High School 2021 Commencement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2021 at 8:55 PM
79 Oconto High School seniors receive their diplomas during graduation on May 22, 2021
-
Brewers acquire SS Adames and bullpen help for two relievers
by mpilch@learfield.com on May 22, 2021 at 4:27 AM
In a rare mid-May trade of significance the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday acquired shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee sent relievers J. P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to Tampa Bay in […]
-
Wisconsin election officials flagged just 27 possible voter fraud cases out of more than...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 21, 2021 at 11:22 PM
The identified potential cases of fraud are far below unsubstantiated accusations made by former President Donald Trump about the November election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.