With Hauser back and roles affirmed, SPASH finally rolling on all cylinders

The SPASH boys basketball team struggled to find its chemistry after getting star Joey Hauser back from an injury. Now, the Panthers have figured it out at just the right time – and they are clicking in every area as they make their third straight trip to the WIAA state basketball tournament.

Source: WAOW.com



