With case pending in state court, Wisconsin is only state to miss election safe-harbor deadline
The safe-harbor provision protects states against challenges in Congress through certifying the results of the election and resolving legal challenges in state courts by the deadline, which is Tuesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Texas sues Wisconsin seeking to let GOP lawmakers pick winner of electoral votes instead...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges Wisconsin and three other states exploited the coronavirus pandemic.
Green Bay Christmas shopping advertisements from bygone eras
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM
See what Christmas gift ideas were being advertised in the newspaper between the 1870s through the 1970s.
Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan; search continues for pilot
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM
The condition of the pilot was unknown late Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers makes surprise appearance on Prevea staff's Zoom meeting, thanks health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 6:09 PM
"People were happy today, and I haven't been able to say that very much lately," the Prevea CEO said after the Packers QB joined the video call.
Fact check: Trump says he won Wisconsin. Recount says otherwise.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 5:44 PM
Ben Villarruel, longtime superintendent of the Unified School District of De Pere, will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 5:34 PM
School board President David Youngquist said the district is "deeply grateful" for Villarruel's service over the last two decades.
Packers restrict Lambeau attendance to employees and families for next two home games
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM
COVID-19 rates in Brown County have not improved enough for the Packers to feel comfortable allowing thousands of fans into Lambeau Field.
Group works to preserve ancient Indigenous burial mounds across Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 5:22 PM
The Effigy Mounds Initiative group has been working to preserve and maintain ancient Indigenous burial grounds in Wisconsin.
