'With bravery. With unwavering faith.' Jill Biden lauds husband Joe Biden as he claims Democratic presidential nomination

'With bravery. With unwavering faith.' Jill Biden lauds husband Joe Biden as he claims...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2020 at 3:48 AM
Joe Biden embarks on the most consequential chapter of his long career, a fall showdown with President Donald Trump.
Bice: State Elections Commission staff recommends keeping Kanye West off the Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2020 at 3:21 AM
The bipartisan Election Commission will vote on whether to put Kanye West on Wisconsin's presidential ballot at its Thursday meeting.
Sensiba State Wildlife Area in Suamico
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2020 at 3:00 AM
Sensiba State Wildlife Area on Aug. 18, 2020, in Suamico, Wis.
Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force worry about funding, effect of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2020 at 10:40 PM
Supporters and organizers of the recently created Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Wisconsin Task Force held a Zoom meeting Monday.
Michelle Obama's impassioned speech ends a virtual DNC in which Milwaukee fades to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2020 at 10:22 PM
Democrats refashioned the event into a television and live-streaming event that brought together moderates, liberals and disaffected Republicans.
Chicago removes Wisconsin from emergency travel order list
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 9:27 PM
The city of Chicago has removed Wisconsin from its emergency travel order list. States that have at least 15 daily Covid-19 infections per 100,000 residents are placed on the list, which requires travelers entering or returning to Chicago from […]
Ethan Hauschultz killing: Prosecutor says child-murder trial should stay in Manitowoc...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on August 18, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Timothy Hauschultz's lawyer claims news coverage of the killing of a 7-year-old boy has made it impossible to get a fair trial from a local jury.
State Dem chair says virtual DNC is proving intimate and emotional
by Bob Hague on August 18, 2020 at 9:18 PM
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler says last night’s Democratic National Convention demonstrated the emotional power the virtual experience can bring to viewers. “It’s almost like they’re speaking to only that […]
57 inmates at Green Bay Correctional Institution test positive for coronavirus, prompting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said the source of the outbreak is unknown.
