With billions on the table for water infrastructure, small communities risk being left out to dry
The consequences of a water system falling behind have received the national spotlight, infamously in Flint, Michigan, and most recently in Jackson, Mississippi.
Downtown Green Bay workforce housing development progresses amid concerns about location,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2023 at 10:06 AM
City Center Lofts will add 72 units of workforce housing in downtown Green Bay. Opponents want it moved because 24 units do not have exterior windows.
ATV driver airlifted to Green Bay hospital after hitting tree in Marinette County,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Marinette County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
Vos ’embarrassed’ by DEI efforts at UW System
by Bob Hague on June 19, 2023 at 7:19 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continued to hammer on the UW System’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts during the weekend’s state Republican Party convention in La Crosse. The Republican leader made his comments during a panel […]
Carpenter dies of injuries sustained while working at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Mavid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 6:54 PM
"As a family-owned company, this loss has truly impacted us all," Mavid Construction owner said in a statement.
Republicans at Wisconsin's party convention say they have 'strong candidates' to face...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM
Nearly all of the state's top potential challengers to Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in 2024 made appearances at the state Republican convention.
Wisconsin is poised to expand vouchers for private schools. Here's what that means.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM
Gov. Evers has promised to sign the bill, which has been called the "largest expansion" of the voucher program
Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department identifies possible drowning victim as Two Rivers man
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2023 at 3:45 PM
Police were called to Krohn's Lake County Park in the town of Pierce.
Mauston FFA Receives Awards & Honors at State FFA Convention
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2023 at 3:29 PM
