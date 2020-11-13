With another daily record of 7,777 new coronavirus cases, Wisconsin has surpassed 300,000 total cases — just 18 days after reaching 200,000

It took seven months for Wisconsin to record its first 100,000 coronavirus cases, 36 days to notch the second 100,000 and just 18 to reach the third.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







